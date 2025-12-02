The St. Louis Cardinals are preparing to host a fire sale with the Winter Meeting set to open up. However, one player will take a king's ransom to pry away from St. Louis Cardinals.

Infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan represented the Cardinals in the 2025 All-Star Game. Likely many of his teammates, he is on the trade. But actually landing Donovan in a trade is another story, via Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“Donovan continues to be one of the most coveted trade candidates available, but the Cardinals are not inclined to move him unless they receive an offer they simply can’t refuse,” Passan and McDaniel wrote. “On the surface, it makes sense for St. Louis to trade their lone All-Star representative. Donovan is fresh off the best year of his career and will be a free agent after the 2027 season, a timeline multiple sources within the organization concede will not line up with the team’s next competitive window.”

Donovan's contract plays a big role in his trade candidacy. Not a free agent until after 2027, the acquiring team can pencil him into their plans for at least the next two seasons. On the flip side, St. Louis could cash in before Donovan walks for free in free agency.

The versatile slugger caught plenty of attention during his All-Star season. Over 118 games, Donovan hit .287 with 10 home runs and 53 RBIs. Over his entire four year career with the Cardinals, he has hit .282 with 40 home runs, 202 RBIs ad 15 stolen bases.

Donovan's name is certain to continue coming up in Cardinals trade discussions. But St. Louis must be blown away to agree to a deal.