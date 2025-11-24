The Texas Rangers made headlines on Monday by trading Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to the New York Mets in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo, with the Mets sending $5 million to balance the salary difference. While this blockbuster one-for-one swap might seem like a questionable move for Rangers fans watching their “Iron Man” head to Queens after four seasons, it actually represents a necessary salary reset that opens the door for Texas to address its most glaring weakness heading into 2026: starting pitching depth.​

The Rangers are facing a pitching crisis that demands immediate action. Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom are aging veterans entering the twilight of their careers, and the team's rotation lacks the kind of front-line depth required to contend for a World Series title. With several starting pitchers hitting free agency—including Patrick Corbin, Merrill Kelly, and Tyler Mahle—the Rangers will need to be aggressive in either the trade market or free agency to bolster their staff. This is precisely where Chris Young and the Rangers' front office must shift their focus in the coming weeks.​

The Rangers saved approximately $24 million annually by swapping Semien's $26 million salary for Nimmo's $20.25 million salary, freeing up crucial resources to pursue a legitimate ace who can anchor the back end of the rotation for years to come. While Nimmo's $101.25 million remaining over five years extends their long-term payroll obligations, the per-year relief allows them to avoid the competitive balance tax while still maintaining flexibility to upgrade their pitching staff.​

Sonny Gray: The Trade Target That Makes Sense

The Rangers should pursue St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray as their primary target in the trade market. Gray, 36, is owed $35 million in 2026 plus a $5 million buyout for 2027, making him a prime candidate for a team willing to absorb salary in exchange for a quality starter. The Cardinals are clearly in rebuild mode under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, and Gray has already indicated his willingness to waive his no-trade clause given the club's direction.​

While Gray's recent performance has been middling—posting a 4.28 ERA and 96 ERA+ over 180.2 innings in 2025—he remains a capable pitcher who can eat innings and provide stability to Texas's rotation. At worst, he serves as a stopgap until the Rangers' younger pitching prospects like Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker develop into legitimate mid-rotation options.​

The Cardinals would likely welcome the opportunity to move Gray to cut payroll, and the Rangers shouldn't hesitate to include prospects in a package to make the deal happen. By acquiring a veteran starter who has pitched in meaningful games throughout his career, Texas addresses a fundamental weakness while maintaining financial flexibility.

The Perfect Trade the Rangers Must Make

Rangers receive:

Article Continues Below

RHP Sonny Gray

Cardinals receive:

RHP Kohl Drake (Rangers' No. 5 prospect)

LHP Jacob Latz

Additional compensation:

Rangers absorb approximately $15 million of Gray's 2026 salary

Cardinals absorb remaining $20 million

This deal allows the Rangers to significantly upgrade their starting rotation while the Cardinals receive young controllable assets and payroll relief. Gray would slot into the rotation alongside Eovaldi and deGrom, providing a veteran presence and reliability that has been absent since the team's 2023 World Series championship run. Combined with the Nimmo acquisition addressing offensive deficiencies, this aggressive posture would signal the Rangers' commitment to competing in 2026.

The Semien-Nimmo swap was merely the appetizer. The Rangers must follow up with a bold pitching acquisition to truly transform their roster for next season.