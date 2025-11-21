Teams around the league are making roster moves right now as MLB free agency begins. On Friday, it appears the St. Louis Cardinals might be making some big pitching changes after letting three pitchers walk.

Reports indicate that the front office decided not to tender the contracts of pitchers Jorge Alcala, John King, and Sem Robberse. The Cardinals also claimed they are doing the same with catcher Yohel Pozo. Each player named is now available in free agency.

“We have opted not to tender 2026 contracts to RHP Jorge Alcala, LHP John King, C Yohel Pozo, and RHP Sem Robberse. Our 40-player roster now stands at 37.”

Article Continues Below

Alcala and King played in the Cardinals' bullpen last season, which means the front office is likely searching for new faces for those roles. Meanwhile, Robberse was in the minor league system all season long, which means St. Louis should find a replacement for him somewhere within the organization.

Jorge Alcala played on three separate teams last season, with one of them being the Cardinals. He ended the 2025 campaign with a 6.22 ERA and 1.745 WHIP while recording 61 strikeouts through 55.0 innings pitched. Meanwhile, John King played his third season in St. Louis and finished the year with a 4.66 ERA and 1.634 WHIP while recording 28 strikeouts through 48.1 innings pitched.

With roster space open, the Cardinals could be in the mix to sign several free agents with the hopes of improving the team for next season. Considering St. Louis finished the 2025 campaign with a 78-84 record and missed the playoffs, changes might be necessary.