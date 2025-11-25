The Boston Red Sox acquired starting pitcher Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for pitchers Brandon Clarke and Richard Fitts on Tuesday, as first reported by ESPN insider Jeff Passan.

As far as the effects of the trade go, each side figures to receive something that they entered the offseason hoping to attain. While Boston received a reliable starter who can make an immediate impact in the rotation, the Cardinals attained much-needed flexibility along with two arms who are intriguing from a developmental standpoint.

Sonny Gray adds another layer to Boston’s rotation

The Red Sox were knocked out of the postseason partially due to their lack of pitching depth. While Boston ace Garrett Crochet dominated the New York Yankees in the first game of the American League Wild Card Series, New York was able to take advantage of less experienced pitchers such as Brayan Bello and Connelly Early later in the set.

Gray would have added a different element to such a series. Through six career postseason starts, the 36-year-old has tossed 30.1 innings and earned a 3.26 ERA.

Beyond what he could have given the Red Sox last October, the three-time All-Star could also be a reliable force during the 2026 regular season. In 2025, Gray went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA across 32 starts. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 97th percentile in Breaking Run Value and the 79th percentile in terms of K%.

While these are not elite marks, Gray will not have to be the staff’s ace. All he will need to do is continue to be the trustworthy righty that he has been throughout his career. It is also possible that he could raise his level of play with a team that has World Series aspirations. Craig Breslow and the rest of Boston's front office get an A- for this deal.

Article Continues Below

The Cardinals receive 2 intriguing youngsters

St. Louis will still be partially responsible for Gray’s salary, but the move may grant them enough room to explore other trades or free agent acquisitions. For a team that might not be ready for a postseason run, it is possible that trading Gray was the correct course of action.

Clarke and Fitts are largely unproven talents. Fitts has made 14 career starts and 15 appearances in MLB. Over 11 games and 10 starts with the Red Sox last season, the 25-year-old tossed 45 innings and earned a 5.00 ERA.

Clarke could be the more appealing part of the Cardinals’ return. The 22-year-old lefty was drafted in 2024 by Boston and boasts a fastball that can touch 100 MPH. While he’s yet to make his major league debut, he profiles as a player with the sort of raw talent that could thrive with the right coaching.

The Cardinals get a B+ for this deal. The return could pay dividends down the road, but fans might be disappointed to see the team trade one of their best starting pitchers and fail to acquire an immediate replacement. St. Louis could have a plan in place, but it remains to be seen how Chaim Bloom and the front office will treat the rest of the offseason.