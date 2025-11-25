The Boston Red Sox just shook up MLB Free Agency, landing pitcher Sonny Gray in a stunning trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Boston moved fast and aggressive, adding Gray to a rotation already fronted by Garrett Crochet, instantly changing the tone of their upcoming season. Gray brings veteran command, postseason composure, and the stability the Red Sox have been missing since the Chris Sale era. For the Cardinals, the move signals a reset after a season of mixed direction.

Article Continues Below

ESPN’s Jeff Passan later confirmed the full deal: the Red Sox receive Gray and cash considerations, while St. Louis gets left-hander Brandon Clarke and right-hander Richard Fitts in return. It’s a price Boston was willing to pay to anchor Crochet with a proven veteran who thrives in high-leverage moments.

This pairing of Gray and Crochet gives Boston a legitimate one-two punch and sends a clear message across the league: the Red Sox are done waiting. And winter in the AL East just got a lot louder.