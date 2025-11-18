The St. Louis Cardinals have made it clear this offseason they are looking to offload some of their older players. One player who is expected to go is Nolan Arenado, but a former player for St. Louis thinks that might be a mistake.

Retired pitcher Lance Lynn thinks St. Louis can win with their veteran core and some more money in the coffers.

“You add $25 (million) to this payroll, and I think you've got a team that can somewhat do more damage in the NL Central,” Lynn said on Foul Territory. “…..Let's throw a little bit more at it and see what we can do with this group.”

"You add $25M to this payroll, and I think you've got a team that can somewhat do more damage in the NL Central."@CardTerritory's Lance Lynn prefers to see the Cardinals build around Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado for the next couple of years. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mvOMrwypWf — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 17, 2025

Lynn played for the Cardinals from 2011-2015, and then again in 2017. He appeared for the team a third time during the 2024 season. He was named an All-Star in 2012, while playing for the Redbirds. He also had an All-Star appearance in 2021 with the Chicago White Sox.

Other Cardinals players that St. Louis is looking to move include Sonny Gray and Brendan Donovan. Donovan is getting interest from multiple teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals.

Cardinals hope for a resurgence in MLB

St. Louis is looking to build with its young group of players. The Cardinals finished the 2025 season with a 78-84 record, which was good for fourth in the National League Central.

It appears the Cardinals are looking to move on from Arenado, and others. St. Louis has a new president of baseball operations in Chaim Bloom. Bloom is known for wanting to develop young talent.

When he took the job in September, Bloom acknowledged that some of the franchise's upcoming moves may rattle cages. He said his goal is to get the team back on top of the NL Central.

“People will call [the upcoming process] different things and that’s OK, but to me it’s just about staying focused on the goal of trying to make move after move that pushes us toward it,” Bloom said, per MLB.com. “There’s a lot of different things that can mean [in terms of moves], and it’s still early to know what the possibilities might be, but that’s going to remain our goal.”

Arenado spent the 2025 season hitting at a .237 batting average. He blasted 12 home runs for the Redbirds, along with posting 52 RBIs in 401 at-bats.