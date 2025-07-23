The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly designated starting pitcher Erick Fedde for assignment, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

“The Cardinals announced they have designated Erick Fedde for assignment. Fedde (3-10, 5.22 ERA) was in the final year of his two-year, $15 million deal,” Feinsand wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As Feinsand wrote, Fedde was in the final year of his contract. He was a trade candidate, but one has to imagine that he was not receiving much interest given his underperformance. The 32-year-old could still draw the attention of teams, though.

Fedde struggled to begin his career in Washington with the Nationals. From 2017-2022, the right-handed hurler was unable to find much success. In 2024, however, he pitched for the Chicago White Sox and Cardinals and performed well, recording a final ERA of 3.30 across 177.1 total innings of work.

Had Erick Fedde finally figured things out at the big league level? Was it a fluke?

Well, his 2025 performance suggests it may have been a fluke. His 5.22 ERA is abysmal without question. After 20 starts, the Cardinals are clearly prepared to move in a new direction.

St. Louis is currently 52-50 overall. They are in third place in the National League Central division. The Cardinals have difficult decisions to make ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Cardinals could still end up buying as they compete for a National League Wild Card spot. If they sell, though, perhaps Nolan Arenado will emerge as a trade candidate once again. The star third baseman was mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason but a deal never came to fruition.

St. Louis will play Arenado's former team, the Colorado Rockies, on Wednesday afternoon at 3:10 PM EST on the road. The team's performance over the next week will go a long way toward determining their final strategy ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline.