The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of Major League Baseball's biggest surprises. Even after the All-Star break, St. Louis is still in the National League playoff picture. The Cardinals' success has angered other general managers who thought they would be willing to sell at the MLB trade deadline. However, the Detroit Tigers could make a move for Nolan Arenado for Jahmai Jones.

St. Louis is on the brink of serious contention, but a big decision looms over the team. If they can keep up their competitiveness, they could make some noise in the NL. However, if they can't they could find themselves stuck in the no man's land part of the league standings. Regardless of what their overall goal is, trading Arenado away is still a top priority for the Cardinals.

According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Tigers could be a perfect home for Arenado. He and Zach McKinstry would split time at third base, giving the veteran some much-needed rest before the playoffs.

“The Cardinals could still move Nolan Arenado and be willing to pay down his contract; a team like the Tigers makes a lot of sense in that scenario because St. Louis could include a reliever in the deal as well. (Arenado has a full no-trade clause he’d have to waive.),” Bowden said. “The Cardinals could also use a right-handed-hitting outfielder. Expect them to toe the line between buying and selling depending on what moves are available to them.”

If St. Louis is unwilling to part with Arenado without receiving the outfielder they want, Detroit has a player that fits. Jahmai Jones has shown flashes, but is buried on an extremely deep roster. He or Wenceel Perez could convince the Cardinals to make the deal at the MLB trade deadline.

At this point in their season, the Tigers can't afford to leave any stone unturned. Any deal they make before July 31 could be the difference between a championship and falling short. As for St. Louis, they have tough decisions ahead of them at the trade deadline.

