The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting ready for the regular season, but before that, they still have one more preseason game to get a look at who will make the final roster. It could also be a time where some of the key players get a chance to play some reps. Head coach Todd Bowles already has a plan for the final preseason game, and it doesn't involve the starters, according to reporter Scott Smith.

“Todd Bowles says no starters will play in Saturday’s game against Buffalo. Kyle Trask is likely to start at quarterback,” Smith wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is no surprise, as the starters barely played in the first two preseason games. Bowles wants to make sure that his players are fresh and ready for when they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. There have been critics who think the starters should get a few reps in the preseason so they won't be rusty when the regular season starts.

The Buccaneers have veterans on their team who know how to prepare, and it might be best for them to just get all of their reps in practice. It's obvious that Bowles believes in his players, and Week 1 will tell if they're ready to roll.

Buccaneers working to get key players healthy

The Buccaneers have a few injuries, but they just got some good news on Chris Godwin, as he's set to be activated off the PUP list, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Sources: Buccaneers plan to activate WR Chris Godwin off the Physically Unable to Perform list and have him on their 53-man roster to start the season, but only to begin his ramp-up process for games, not to immediately play in them. Godwin still is unlikely to play until October as he continues recovering from the fractured ankle he suffered in Week 7 vs. the Ravens last season. He is expected to start practicing in Week 2, but the team thinks he is right where he should be at this time and is pleased with his recovery,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There's a good chance that Godwin will be ready sometime in October, which is good because it will still be early in the season. Another wide receiver, Jalen McMillan, went down in their last preseason game with a neck injury, and he's set to miss some time to start the season as well.

For now, the Buccaneers will have to work with what they have, but they have veterans and rookies who can get the job done.