The St. Louis Cardinals made concerning franchise history during their series finale against the Athletics on Sunday.

Going into the contest, both teams were even at one game apiece as they needed to win the tiebreaker. The Cardinals prevailed as they beat the Athletics 5-1 to claim the series.

However, not a lot of people decided to turn out for the matchup. The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that the team's official attendance for the game was 17,00. It marked the lowest in the history of Busch Stadium III, not including COVID restrictions.

“New season-low (and stadium history-low) attendance for tonight's Cardinals/A's game,” Woo said. “Official attendance: 17,002.”

How Cardinals played against Athletics

The Cardinals remained in competition for a playoff spot following their win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

St. Louis took a 2-0 lead after three innings and grew it to three after seven frames. The Athletics got their first score on the board in the eighth inning, but the Cardinals fired back with two more runs to obtain the win.

Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman had great displays on offense. They landed six hits in their seven at-bats, including a solo shot in the seventh frame.

The Cardinals' bullpen did an excellent job at holding the Athletics to one run. They held them to nine hits after 35 at-bats, only giving up the home run in the eighth inning. Matthew Liberatore earned the win as he lasted 5.1 innings on the mound, striking out seven batters while allowing four hits. Meanwhile, JoJo Romero received the save.

St. Louis improved to a 70-71 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the NL Central Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds and 10.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals will prepare for their next series, being at home. They host the San Francisco Giants as Game 1 will take place on Sept. 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET.