Coming off of back-to-back World Series titles, the Los Angeles Dodgers have already proven to be the cream of the MLB crop. But the Dodgers could make a surprising pivot as they try to win their third straight.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has been a major source of power for Los Angeles. But with poor defensive metrics, the Dodgers could look to trade the slugger, via Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

“Hernández’s name is coming up in trade conversations, according to league sources,” Rosenthal and Mooney wrote. “The Dodgers view a deal as unlikely, but the idea of it, at least, is not without logic.”

“While Hernández has hit eight home runs with a combined .780 OPS the past two postseasons, he is also a big reason the Dodgers’ outfield defense ranked only 18th in Outs Above Average during the regular season,” they continued.

Hernandez is under team control through the 2027, holding a club option in 2028. On a $66 million contract, perhaps teams don't want to pick up the bill based on those defensive inefficiencies. The fact that a trade is considered unlikely may all make this a moot point. Still, if a team is in need of a power bat, Hernandez fits the requirements perfectly.

Over his six-year tenure with the Dodgers, Hernandez has hit .263 with 129 home runs and 369 RBIs. In his 10 years total as a major leaguer, the slugger has hit .261 with 217 home runs and 661 RBIs.

The Dodgers know how powerful their lineup is with Hernandez in the heart of it. But Los Angeles is at least exploring all avenues as they attempt to stay on top of MLB.