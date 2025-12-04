The 2025 NFL season has taken the slogan “Any given Sunday” to heart. Every week, there always seems to be at least one major upset. No matter how good or how bad a team is, it feels like most teams have a chance to win their game. Case in point, the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

The Rams came into the game as the undisputed best team in the league. With every other team faltering the week prior, Los Angeles was crowned as the best and most complete team. Meanwhile, the Panthers were said to be the worst team above .500. While they had a winning record, many of their games were close calls against sub-par competition.

With that in mind, you'd expect this game to go easily in Los Angeles' favor. And yet, it was the Panthers that came out on top after a clutch final drive from Bryce Young. The Rams endured their third loss of the season, tying the Seattle Seahawks in the race for the NFC West crown.

Despite the loss, Sean McVay isn't too worried about how this team will perform moving forward. The Rams head coach said that their previous experience in the loss column shows their resilience and character after dropping a game.

Article Continues Below

“Previous experience is the best indicator of what future outcomes can potentially entail, but you earn it,” McVay said, per Stu Jackson. “And like I told you guys, I love this football team, I love these players, I love these coaches. I like what we're made of. And I think that you get a chance to be able to learn about people when you go through some challenging setbacks or moments, and I think this group is well equipped to be able to handle it.”

After a loss in Week 3 to the Eagles, the Rams responded with a 27-20 win over the then-undefeated Indianapolis Colts. The Rams would lose their next game to the 49ers, but they followed that up with a six-game win streak that includes wins against the 49ers, Seahawks, and Buccaneers. Their track record shows that they're able to shrug off losses and make adjustments, a hallmark of good coaching.

The Rams will attempt to get back in the win column against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have a 3-9 record, but that record hides how competitive this team has been in their losses. After already getting upset by an undermanned 49ers squad, Los Angeles will be on high alert in this game.