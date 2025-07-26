The St. Louis Cardinals expect to be busy over the next few days as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches. Relievers such as Ryan Helsley are expected to receive interest from contending teams. However, it won't only be relievers at the center of trade discussions. Utilityman Brendan Donovan could also find himself on the move.

The Cardinals are not actively shopping the 2025 All-Star. In saying this, St. Louis is reportedly listening to offers on Donovan. Multiple teams have already inquired about him, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.

“Multiple teams have inquired about All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan, with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers known to have interest,” Woo wrote. “Donovan is not considered untouchable, and the Cardinals will listen, team sources said. But the asking price is sky-high, and St. Louis is in no rush to part with him, as he still has two years of arbitration remaining.”

Cardinals won't give Brendan Donovan, others away

The Cardinals are above .500 at this point in the season, owning a 54-51 record. Unfortunately, their playoff chances aren't great. They are eight games back of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. They are 1.5 games back of the NL Wild Card, but they may need to contend with the likes of the San Diego Padres, Philidelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs.

As a result, St. Louis selling some pieces off makes sense. They can restock their prospect pool. And it gives incoming front office lead Chaim Bloom a chance to put his pieces in place for 2026. In saying this, they are not looking to give away players, including Donovan.

“The Cardinals will not part with one of their position players unless they are blown away by the offer, and their conversations have not progressed past initial check-ins,” Woo wrote.

St. Louis has won two games in a row, and it will be intriguing to see how they play leading into the July 31 deadline. The Cardinals play the third game of a four-game set with the Padres on Saturday evening.