With the St. Louis Cardinals wrapped in rumors ahead of the trade deadline, one of the pieces that seems likely to be shipped out is relief pitcher Ryan Helsley. Besides the rumors, even the Cardinals pitcher in Helsley gave a percentage of himself being dealt, putting it at 90 percent, leading to people wondering who the possible suitors would be.

MLB reporter Jon Morosi would speak about Helsley's comments in believing he'll be traded and spoke about the teams that could be in active pursuit of the St. Louis pitcher. Morosi would first mention the Philadelphia Phillies as being a team that would be “aggressive” in acquiring him, as Helsey currently has a 3.09 ERA to go along with 39 strikeouts and 20 saves.

“It is a very interesting time indeed for the Cardinals,” Morosi said. “In some ways, they have overperformed their expectations, and yet they are still in a position where they are likely to be sellers, especially with Helsley, who is in the final year of his contract. Now, you think about the teams out there that are looking for bullpen help, I would mention right away, the Philadelphia Phillies, even though Helsley is a rental, I do believe they would be very aggressive in trying to get Helsley in a trade like this.”

Other teams that could go after Cardinals' Ryan Helsley

While it remains to be seen what the Cardinals' trade plans look like for Helsley, there's no denying that a lot of teams in the MLB can use the help of Helsley in any ball club's bullpen. Morosi would mention other teams besides the Phillies, like the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Detroit Tigers, and even the Toronto Blue Jays.

“So again, I would talk about Cubs, Phillies, Dodgers, maybe even the Tigers, I would doubt the Blue Jays would get him for that role,” Morosi wrote. “It really is a unique deadline, because some of the teams that have.”

“I think the greatest needs at different spots are not necessarily used to being aggressive buyers, and yet the standings say that's exactly what they should be,” Morosi continued. “And again, if Ryan Helsley is saying 90/10 likely that he's going somewhere, he probably is, look for some of these aggressive NL teams, especially like the Phillies and Dodgers, being very good fits for Ryan Helsley.”

At any rate, it will be interesting to monitor Helsley's next destination, especially since the pitcher himself believes he will be dealt.

