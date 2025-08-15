Caitlin Clark enters NBA 2K26 as one of the most talked-about names in basketball. The Indiana Fever all-star sensation has taken the WNBA by storm, and her popularity has only grown. In the latest game ratings, Clark earns a strong 96 overall. However, Napheesa Collier, A’ja Wilson, and Breanna Stewart are rated even higher.

At the top of the list is Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx. She earns a 98 overall, the highest in the game. Collier’s two-way dominance and leadership have made her one of the most complete players in the league. Her scoring, defense, and rebounding put her in elite territory, justifying the top spot in NBA 2K26. Collier is three spots ahead of Caitlin Clark.

A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces follows closely with a 97 overall. The two-time MVP continues to be a force on both ends of the floor. Wilson’s size, skill, and consistent winning impact make her one of the toughest matchups in the WNBA. Her rating reflects her ongoing dominance and championship pedigree.

Also tied at 97 is Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty. Stewart’s all-around game, from deep shooting to elite defense, keeps her among the league’s best year after year. Her ability to impact every possession is a big reason why she holds a higher rating than Clark.

Clark’s 96 overall is still impressive, especially for a young player in her second WNBA season. She ranks fourth among all WNBA players in the game. Caitlin Clark's playmaking, shooting range, and immediate star power have earned her a place in the upper tier of NBA 2K26 ratings.

These rankings highlight how competitive the top of the WNBA has become. For Caitlin Clark, it also sets the stage for a chase toward the very top. With her rapid growth and rising influence, the gap between her and Collier, Wilson, and Stewart could close sooner than expected.

