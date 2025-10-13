Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider pulled Trey Yesavage after four innings Monday. The Seattle Mariners already rushed to six runs before the lineup change during the American League Championship Series (ALCS) contest.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports placed the microphone in front of the skipper after relieving him. Schneider dropped a mixed review of the performance from one of his top pitching options.

“Just looking at his pitch count, I thought he was throwing the ball fine. Just one bad pitch to Julio [Rodriguez] in the first,” Schneider said. “It's tough with his splits left right, and left right.”

"I thought he was throwing the ball fine, just one bad pitch to Julio in the first"

He added how Yesavage “made a decent pitch to Jorge Polanco” and got him — but expressed confidence in his reliever Louis Varland.

Yesavage is facing harsh criticism from the online world due to social media hate — stemming from his MLB Playoffs Game 2 performance against the New York Yankees, before the ALCS.

How did Trey Yesavage look in front of John Schneider, Blue Jays?

Yesavage hit Randy Arozarena with his fast ball on his sixth pitch of the evening at Rogers Centre. Cal Raleigh then took the walk against Yesavage.

Rodriguez then sent the ball flying 370 feet over the outfield wall — scoring the first three runs of the game during the first. Rodriquez ripped through Yesavages' 84 mph splitter on his homer.

Yesavage managed to redeem himself after facing Rodriquez — striking out three batters to close out the first. He rode with his splitter and two four-seam fastballs to get out of the inning.

The 22-year-old looked stronger during the top of the second — striking out Arozarena then forcing a pop and line out against J.P. Crawford and Victor Robles, respectively.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander never allowed any runs since that home run. But again, Schneider opted to rest his arm in favor for Varland. He settled for four innings on the mound and fanned four Mariners batters. Yet surrendered four hits, five runs and the three-run home run.

Schneider also threw out Mason Fluharty and Braydon Fisher during the Game 2 contest with Toronto already down 1-0.

The Blue Jays also needed to roll without Anthony Santander due to back tightness.