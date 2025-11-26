With the Buffalo Bills set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, it appears quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with some sort of injury. His status is currently unknown, but it's said that he is dealing with an injury in his throwing arm.

The 29-year-old quarterback landed on the Bills' injury report on Wednesday due to an injury in his right elbow, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Josh Allen was seen shaking his right arm several times during the 23-19 Week 12 loss to the Houston Texans after taking numerous hits throughout that contest. The good news is that Allen was still a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

“Bills QB Josh Allen, who took multiple shots last week, is on the injury report with a right elbow injury. But he was listed as a full participant in practice today.”

Allen was sacked by the Texas eight times in Week 12, and that's not counting the numerous other occasions where he got hit, and it wasn't recorded as a sack. The Bills' offense largely struggled in that contest despite Josh Allen nearly leading the team on a game-winning drive that ultimately ended in an interception.

Through 11 games played so far this season, the former MVP Award winner has recorded 2,709 passing yards, 371 rushing yards, and 28 total touchdowns (18 passing) while owning a 69.7% completion percentage. Unfortunately, the protection up front has been what's slowed down the Bills' offense, and that was evident against the Texans.

Allen has already been sacked 28 times this season. He's currently on pace to be sacked 43 times. If that holds up, it would be a career-high for Josh Allen in that category.