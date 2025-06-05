The Washington Nationals entered Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs as underdogs. Chicago sits atop the National League Central division, nine games better than the Nationals in the standings. However, MacKenzie Gore, who has had historic performances this season, would not be denied victory for Washington. The 26-year-old out-dueled Matthew Boyd to help his team to a 2-0 win, avenging their loss in the series opener. A solo home run from Amed Rosario was all the run support Gore needed to win.

Gore has emerged as Washington's ace this season, putting up career numbers so far in 2025. Nationals manager Dave Martinez is glad to have a bona-fide leader in his rotation to help lead the group. However, the team's offense continues to struggle, leaving Gore with a 3-5 record. Despite the slow start, Gore is one of the bright spots, putting himself in All-Star consideration.

The Nationals have been heavily involved in trade rumors since the season began. Contending teams will call Washington about the veterans on their lineup. However, the team will require young pieces to put around Gore and help him succeed. Kyle Finnegan's contributions are a key part of the Nationals' bullpen, but his name is one of the biggest in trade talks.

Article Continues Below

At this point in their rebuild, Washington has future stars both on the mound and in the field. CJ Abrams and James Wood figure to spearhead the team's offense. Gore will likely be at the head of Martinez's rotation for the foreseeable future. Wednesday's win against the Cubs proves that he is capable of spinning gems with the best of them.

Gore pitched seven innings, giving up just three hits and one walk while striking out seven Cubs. He faced off against one of the hottest players in the league; Chicago's MVP candidate, Pete Crow-Armstrong. The rising star went 0-for-3, striking out twice against Gore.

Wednesday's win is a big one for Washington's season. They now have a chance to win a series against of the NL's best when Jake Irvin takes on Colin Rea on Thursday night.