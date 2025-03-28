On Thursday at Nationals Park, MacKenzie Gore stepped onto the mound with the weight of Opening Day expectations. What followed was not just a breakout performance—it was a historic one.

In his first career Opening Day start, the 26-year-old left-hander delivered a masterpiece, striking out 13 batters over six shutout innings while allowing just one hit and no walks in the Washington Nationals’ 7-3 extra-innings loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite the final score, Gore’s outing was one for the history books. According to MLB and Sarah Langs, Gore joined Hall of Famer Bob Gibson (1967) and J.R. Richard (1980) as the only pitchers since 1900 to strike out 13 batters with no walks on Opening Day. He’s also the only one of the trio to allow just one hit and no runs, even if he didn’t go the distance like Gibson or Richard.

“That was special,” said Nationals manager Dave Martinez. “To go out there in his first Opening Day start and do what he did was awesome.”

MacKenzie Gore shines for the Nationals on Opening Day

Gore’s 13 strikeouts also broke the Nationals’ franchise record for punchouts on Opening Day, previously held by Max Scherzer, who struck out 12 against the Mets in 2019. The dominant outing marked a new career high for Gore, who had reached double-digit strikeouts just seven times before.

“I really don’t even know how to describe the feeling,” Gore said postgame. “But it was cool, so it was a lot of fun. A lot of fun.”

Gore’s performance was a showcase of pure dominance. Facing the minimum 18 batters over six innings, the only blemish on his line was a fourth-inning single by Kyle Schwarber, who was promptly caught stealing. Gore threw 93 pitches—66 for strikes—and struck out five consecutive Phillies at one point, including Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto twice each.

“He was doing everything,” catcher Keibert Ruiz said. “[He was] getting ahead, putting good pitches to get away and making pitches when he needed to. He was ready.”

Even Harper tipped his cap after the game. “I thought MacKenzie threw the ball really well—filled up the zone, kept us off balance,” he said. “It was tough for both teams today.”

Gore’s pitch mix included a steady dose of four-seam fastballs (44%), averaging 95.8 mph and topping out at 98, along with sliders, curveballs, changeups, and a few cutters to keep hitters guessing.

Though Gore exited with a 1-0 lead following a solo home run by Ruiz in the fifth, the Nationals’ bullpen couldn’t hold it. Harper and Schwarber hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh to give Philadelphia the lead, and the Phillies pulled away with a five-run 10th.

Still, Opening Day belonged to MacKenzie Gore.

“It’s kind of nice when the work pays off and you get to see it,” Gore said. “I’m going to enjoy it today… then tomorrow, we start over.”