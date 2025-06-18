After going hitless in his MLB debut in Monday's series opener against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Washington Nationals third baseman Brady House finally got his first hit in the big leagues Tuesday night.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning and Jake Bird on the mound for the Rockies, House took a strike on the first pitch he saw from the Colorado reliever, which was an 84 mph slider. Bird decided to go with the same pitch on his second throw that went straight into the middle and got met by House's bat for a single.

What made that hit even sweeter for House was the fact that he did it with his family in attendance.

Nationals prospect Brady House picks up his 1st MLB hit and his family is there to witness it 🙌pic.twitter.com/0Ro3QKlNLs — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans appear to love House's first-ever hit in the big leagues and the reaction from his family.

“That’s a special moment when your family is cheering you on,” said a fan on social media.

“First of many! The House era has begun,” another social media user on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

Article Continues Below

“Brady House picks up the first hit of his career, a bloop single into left field. A loud applause for House. He's looked pretty poised at the plate so far,” a post read.

“Welcome to the Show Brady House!” read a different post.

“Big league knock No. 1 for Brady House! With his family — and his dog, Juno — in the stands, the @Nationals' No. 3 prospect pokes a single into left field,” shared the MLB Pipeline X account.

House could have had his first MLB hit in the opening game of the Colorado series, but he had a hard-hit ball fall into a double play in the ninth frame.

Before getting called up by the Nationals, House was having a solid campaign in the minors, having smashed 13 home runs to go along with 41 RBIs, .519 slugging percentage and an OPS of .872 through 65 Triple-A games in 2025.

As for the team itself, things are simply not well for Washington of late. The Nats' 10-6 loss to Colorado on Tuesday was their 10th in a row and dropped them to 30-43. They will look to stop the bleeding this Wednesday evening in the series finale before an intimidating three-game showdown on the road versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.