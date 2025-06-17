The 2025 MLB Draft is a few weeks away, and the Washington Nationals control the start of the draft with the No. 1 overall pick.

In 2022, the Baltimore Orioles had the No. 1 pick and took Jackson Holliday, son of former MLB star Matt Holliday. Fast forward three years, and Holliday has another son who is taking over the baseball scene. Ethan Holliday is projected to go No. 1 in this upcoming draft, and there is no reason why he shouldn't be. Jackson quickly established himself in the minors, and even though his start in the majors was slow, it seems he has found his groove. Baseball runs in the Holliday family's bloodline, and Ethan will soon be a part of it.

According to FanDuel, the sportsbook has already listed the odds to be selected first overall in the 2025 MLB Draft. Holliday's odds put him at the top.

Ethan Holliday: -160

Kade Anderson: +430

Seth Hernandez: +700

Liam Doyle: +1000

Aiva Arquette: +1200

Jamie Arnold: +1300

Ethan Holliday, just as his brother and father did, was recently named to 2025 Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year. He batted .611 with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs and had a 2.034 OPS. Those numbers don't even seem real in a video game. He tore up the high school scene during his senior year and will likely be taken first overall by the Washington Nationals. Washington could be a very good fit for Holliday. They are a young team with many young stars, who were mostly acquired from the San Diego Padres in the mega Juan Soto deal.

If you are wondering why the historical Chicago White Sox don’t own the first pick, it's because they had the fifth pick last year, and large-market teams are ineligible to have lottery picks in consecutive years. So, the Nationals control the start of the draft and hope to add Holliday to a list of young stars that include MacKenzie Gore, James Wood, CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell II, Brady House, and Travis Sykora.