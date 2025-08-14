Colorado football rebranded itself as a brash and unapologetic team under Deion Sanders. Even young freshmen aren't shy to express their confidence in the Buffaloes. Including one wide receiver getting real about a national championship.

Quentin Gibson arrives to Boulder as a four-star college football recruiting find for CU. He's part of a new, younger crop of wideouts. The Buffs are currently watching LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn and Travis Hunter all compete in the NFL Preseason.

The 2025 addition, however, is again unafraid to express confidence in a much younger Buffaloes squad. Especially in joining a quartet of other incoming CU WRs.

“The goal is, of course, to win a national championship,” Gibson said to reporters. “I committed alongside four of them, and I visited with three of them, so we created a group chat. All of our freshmen are in it, and we’ve been texting, hanging out every day and spending time together on the weekends.”

Colorado freshman compared to Buffaloes star already?

The 5-foot-9 Gibson heads to the Buffs with a personal 16-game winning streak.

That's right — he's from a North Crowley High team that went 16-0. Capturing the Texas 6A state title.

Gibson is already drawing comparisons to a past Buffaloes star who thrived under “Coach Prime.” He's hearing the Wester comparisons at practice.

“I got that before I got here,” Gibson said smiling. “But yeah, I got that engine. Like a little mixture of both.”

He's embracing earning the comparison to Wester, though.

“Like the playmaking ability, getting open, and catching it all,” Gibson said.

Sanders and CU need for him or the freshman class to step up immediately. Wide receiver is the most departure-ravaged position at Colorado. Omarion Miller remains as one of the elder wideouts. He became no better than the fourth option the last two seasons. Miller managed to crack the top five of the best returning Big 12 WRs, though.

Colorado also landed former five-star Hykeem Williams. The former Florida State talent arrives as a massive college football transfer portal addition.

Gibson, though, enters the room as the 2024 MaxPreps National Player of the Year. He racked up 2,009 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns his senior season. Now he's unashamed to believe Sanders can guide a national title run with this group.