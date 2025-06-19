Entering Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies, the Washington Nationals had won two games in June. The Nationals' rebuild has experts concerned that their young players could not produce. Dave Martinez's team snapped an 11-game losing streak thanks entirely to outfielder James Wood, one of the young faces of the rebuild.

The 22-year-old hit two home runs during the game, including a two-run shot in the bottom of the 11th inning that sealed the victory for Washington. The team's social media team captured the moment and posted it online.

WOOD YOU BELIEVE IT pic.twitter.com/mJmYlHpSta — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The home runs were Wood's 19th and 20th of the 2025 season. He has the highest total on the team. One first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has more than nine home runs so far this year.

Both of Wood's home runs traveled more than 400 feet and scored two runs each. CJ Abrams was brought home in the fourth inning while Riley Adams helped Woods win the game in extra innings.

The dramatic win gives Washington a 31-44 record heading into their next series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In a season full of disappointment, Martinez's team will have some positive momentum against the defending World Series champions. Unfortunately for them, their 11-game losing streak is tied with the Athletics for the longest in the 2025 season so far.

The Nationals have transitioned away from a team focused on development and contention at the same time. Wood and Abrams are the future of the team. If Woods continues to swing a hot bat, he could propel himself into All-Star consideration.

Wood's power at the plate is a major reason why Martinez and the Nationals believe that he is the team's future. Abrams has shown flashes as well, giving Washington a duo to build around moving forward. Unfortunately, 2025 is not the year that the Nationals re-enter the conversation in the National League East.

Washington fans who attended Thursday's game watched Woods put on a show. Despite a daunting schedule, they hope that the walk-off win will start a streak that helps the Nationals get back into the NL playoff picture. If nothing else, it is good to see Woods step in a big spot.