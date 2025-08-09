The Minnesota Lynx announced Saturday that they are releasing guard Yvonne Anderson after a seven-day contract.

Anderson signed with the Lynx on July 28, receiving action in just one game against the Las Vegas Aces on August 2. In 12 minutes, she recorded two assists, two steals, and one rebound.

Before her short stint with the Lynx, Anderson made her WNBA debut with the Connecticut Sun in 2022. She averaged 9.2 minutes and 3.2 points per game in 11 appearances with the team.

Most recently, Anderson represented Serbia at FIBA EuroBasket 2025. In six qualifier games, she led the team in scoring and assists, averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Anderson has been part of the Serbian national team since 2017, competing in both the 2020 and 2024 Olympics. In Paris' 2024 games, she played nearly 32 minutes per game, averaging 13.3 points and seven assists.

Her release comes less than 24 hours after the Lynx announced they are signing Camryn Taylor to a seven-day contract.

The 6-foot-2 forward has been part of Minnesota's training camp the last two seasons. She most recently played for Esperides Kallitheas in the Greek A1 Basketball League.

What does this mean for the Lynx?

Minnesota's 26-5 record currently leads the WNBA with 13 games remaining in the 2025 regular season. The playoffs begin September 14, and the Lynx are in a prime position to be the overall No. 1 seed.

Seven-day signings won't be what makes or breaks the Lynx's pursuit of the top spot. With the third-toughest remaining schedule, it'll be up to Minnesota's core to maintain home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

The last time the Lynx were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs was in 2017–the same year the franchise won its most recent WNBA Championship. Last season, the Lynx were an overtime victory away from ending that championship drought, ultimately falling to the New York Liberty in game 5 of the WNBA Finals.

Led by MVP favorite Napheesa Collier, this year's team has returned with a chip on its shoulder. Up next, the Lynx face three consecutive WNBA Finals rematches against the Liberty, starting with Sunday's 12:30 p.m. matchup on ABC.