Shohei Ohtani’s second start on the mound as a Dodger showcased exactly why he remains one of the most captivating athletes in sports. In Sunday’s 13-7 win over the Nationals, Ohtani tossed a scoreless first inning with two strikeouts, then turned around and launched a go-ahead triple and a late home run, fueling a Dodgers comeback in dramatic two-way fashion.

“Overall, I was able to relax much better compared to my last outing,” Ohtani said postgame through interpreter Will Ireton. “It’s going to be a gradual process. I want to see improvements with the quality of the pitches that I’m throwing, and then also increasing the amount of pitches.”

Ohtani’s second outing was limited to 18 pitches, but he was far more efficient and comfortable than during his debut, where command and velocity wavered. This time, he averaged 97.9 mph on his fastball, topping out at 98.8, and worked around a dropped popup by Mookie Betts and a wild pitch without damage.

Luis García Jr. and Nathaniel Lowe were both victims of Ohtani’s offspeed pitches, as the two-way star recorded his first strikeouts in a Dodgers uniform. Despite not hitting triple digits this time, his command, movement, and rhythm looked much improved.

“He’s just unflappable,” manager Dave Roberts said. “From the mound to the on-deck circle to the batter’s box — it’s incredible to witness.”

Ohtani then contributed at the plate in a major way. After striking out in his first at-bat — a result of barely having two minutes between pitching and hitting — he came through with a bases-clearing triple in the seventh and added a two-run homer in the eighth, reclaiming the National League lead with his 26th bomb.

The quick turnaround from pitching to hitting remains a challenge, especially while leading off. The Dodgers have considered dropping him lower in the order on pitching days, but for now, Ohtani is embracing the grind.

“I’ve been able to come back earlier than expected,” he added. “So I know there are things to work on, but I believe I can perform even better.”

While Ohtani builds up slowly on the mound, he continues to deliver MVP-caliber moments at the plate — a combination the Dodgers are managing carefully. Each outing brings them one step closer to seeing the full version of baseball’s ultimate unicorn.