With their 63-92 record, the Washington Nationals have been eliminated from postseason contention. But as they look to their future, shortstop CJ Abrams is expected to play a significant role in any form of success.

What he won't be doing though is playing in Sunday's matchup against the New York Mets. Abrams jammed his shoulder driving into third base in the 11th inning of Saturday's game. The Nationals decided to hold him out on Sunday, although interim manager Miguel Cairo confirmed Abrams would be available to pinch hit, via Mark Zuckerman of MASN.

The fact that Abrams is available to pinch hit means he isn't dealing with a lingering long-term injury. However, Washington isn't trying to risk anything at this point of the season. They want to see where Abrams fits in the lineup. But not if that means further injury to their shortstop's shoulder.

Over the 138 games he has played in 2025, Abrams has hit .261 with 18 home runs, 58 RBIs and 31 stolen bases. He leads the team in stolen bases while ranking third in home runs and fifth in RBI. If everything goes to play, Abrams will remain a key leader towards the top of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

Since joining the Nationals in 2022, the infielder has hit .251 with 56 home runs, 197 RBIs and 115 stolen bases. He won't have an opportunity to boost those numbers against the Mets on Sunday. But if the Nationals are going to be in contention any time soon, it seems likely that Abrams will be helping lead the offensive charge.