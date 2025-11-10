The MLB offseason is here. There are several great free agents who are free to sign with any team. The Los Angeles Dodgers proved that offseason talent acquisition is of the utmost importance, as they've won back-to-back World Series titles after being huge free agent spenders.

Most teams don't have the payroll power of the Dodgers, though, which means adding talent in the trade market might be more optimal. So, check out the gallery to see the five best trade candidates during the 2025-26 MLB offseason.

Sandy Alcantara had a pretty bad 2025 season, which included an incredibly slow start after returning from Tommy John surgery. This slow start meant that Alcantara's value was at an all-time low, so the Miami Marlins didn't trade him in hopes that his value would improve as more time passed after his surgery.

Alcantara improved as the season went on, and teams may now have more interest in trading for him. Alcantara won a Cy Young as recently as 2022, and at his best, he is one of the most talented starting pitchers in baseball. He still has nasty stuff; teams will just hope that his command returns to form. If it does, he should bounce back in the ERA department.

Nolan Arenado has regressed in recent years. That doesn't change the fact that he is one of the best defensive players in MLB history. While no longer the perennial Gold Glove infielder he once was, Arenado's defense at the hot corner is still elite. Arenado is also coming off career lows in batting average and home runs in a non-COVID season, though.

The third baseman is trending the wrong way, which makes him a risky trade acquisition, but the Cardinals may see the writing on the wall and decide to get something while they still can for Arenado. If last season was just a down season, a trade partner could get Arenado at a cheap rate. Arenado has a no-trade clause, and he rejected deals to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels last year. This go around, he may be more willing to accept a change of scenery, especially because it is obvious that St. Louis is done with him.

3. Joe Ryan/Pablo Lopez, Minnesota Twins, SP

The Minnesota Twins blew the ship up at the trade deadline. They dealt nearly everybody of note, including Carlos Correa, Harrison Bader, Griffin Jax, Louis Varland, Brock Stewart, Danny Coulombe, Ty France, and Willi Castro. Two of their trade chips who weren't moved were Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez. The team dealt 11 players in total in an effort to get their finances in check.

Article Continues Below

Minnesota will likely further their rebuild this offseason, and that could include dealing their two best pitchers now that both are in a better place to be moved. Ryan wasn't dealt during the season because he is still on a cheap contract, and Lopez was hurt around the trade deadline. Both players are controllable for years to come and could return a decent haul for the Twins.

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded infielders Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor in the midst of big seasons during the trade deadline. Ketel Marte could be the next to go. The second baseman has made the All-Star Game three times in total, including in each of the past two seasons.

Marte batted .283 with 28 home runs this past season. The Diamondbacks may be motivated to move him sooner rather than later, before a no-trade clause kicks in.

1. MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals, SP

MacKenzie Gore is another player who was considered a trade candidate at the MLB trade deadline. Gore is a former number three overall pick and a former elite prospect. He has lived up to his potential so far, as he made the All-Star Game for the Washington Nationals last season.

Gore was heavily sought after at the trade deadline because he looked like a Cy Young candidate for much of the year. He had a rough patch midway through the season, but he has the potential to be a true ace going forward. The Nationals have a new front office, so trading Gore could kick off a new era in Washington.