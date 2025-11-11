After not even sniffing the playoffs over the last six seasons, the Washington Nationals decided to make major organizational changes. Now, the latest addition to new manager Blake Butera's staff has been named.

The Nationals have hired Simon Mathews as their next pitching coach, via Russell Dorsey and Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports. Mathews most recently served as an assistant pitching coach with the Cincinnati Reds. He had been with the organization since 2021.

Mathews is only 30-years-old, having graduated from Georgetown in 2017. However, Butera being only 33-years-old himself, Washington is going all-in on youthfulness. Washington's manager has full belief in Mathews' abilities despite his age, via Mark Zuckerman of MASN.

“Simon brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and a wide range of experience to our staff,” Butera said. “He is grounded, has great perspective on pitching and connects incredibly well with players at all levels. He is widely respected throughout the game and the type of coach that makes everyone around him better. Simon is a tireless worker and is uniquely equipped to help our pitchers reach their full potential.”

While Mathews is getting a full endorsement on his way in, he'll have his work cut out for him in Washington. The Nationals finished their 2025 campaign ranked 29th in team ERA with a 5.35 mark.

Things will get even trickier if Washington trades away ace MacKenzie Gore. But it's clear the Nationals are taking their franchise in a completely different direction.

Mathews will now help lead that charge and gradually get Washington back into contention.