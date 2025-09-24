The Washington Nationals made some tough organizational decisions during the season, firing president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo after not having much success in recent years. The team has now found his successor, who is the former Boston Red Sox assistant general manager, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“BREAKING: The Washington Nationals are finalizing a deal to name Paul Toboni their new head of baseball operations, sources tell ESPN. Toboni, 35, rose rapidly to become assistant GM for the Boston Red Sox and is widely regarded as one of the best young executives in MLB,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tobini has a history of picking good talent, and that should be good news for the Nationals' future.

“For a Nationals team in need of a serious infusion of talent, it's worth noting Paul Toboni ran the draft for Boston when it chose Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell, Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, and the prospects who went to Chicago in the Garrett Crochet deal,” Passan wrote.

The Nationals have not had the best season this year, as they're currently 64-94 and are in last place in the NL East. There were hopes coming into the season that the Nationals would make a run in the National League, but things did not work out in their favor.

The future is still bright for the team, as they had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft and selected Eli Willits. If Toboni can come in and make the necessary changes to the roster, it would be interesting to see how fast he can turn the team around.