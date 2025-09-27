Luis Garcia Jr. had an impressive highlight during the Washington Nationals' matchup against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

The Nationals are looking to end their season on a positive note, already being ineligible for playoff contention. They have one last series to deal with before calling it a season, which involves the White Sox.

This is where Garcia entered the picture to impress the home crowd. He got his pair of home runs in the fifth and sixth innings, then pulled off the hat trick in the eighth frame. He blasted the solo shot to right field, having the ball soar up to 394 feet in the air to give his team the 9-8 lead.

LUIS GARCIA JR. HITS HIS 3RD HR OF THE GAME 😤 pic.twitter.com/mnwWIN5quU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Luis Garcia Jr., Nationals played against White Sox

Article Continues Below

Despite Luis Garcia Jr.'s efforts with his three home runs, it wasn't enough as the Nationals fell short in a 10-9 loss to the White Sox.

Washington had a 9-8 lead thanks to Garcia's third homer, but Chicago responded with a two-run homer from Colson Montgomery in the top of the ninth. The hosts were unable to recover from that blow, being unable to score any runs to walk off the game, leaving the home crowd with heartbreak.

The Nationals' bullpen were unable to contain the White Sox's offense. They conceded 11 hits after 38 at-bats, including two homers in the fourth and ninth innings. Cade Cavalli started on the mound as he lasted four innings, striking out six batters while conceding seven hits and two runs. Meanwhile, Jose Ferrer obtained the loss for his fourth of the season.

Washington fell to a 65-95 record on the season, remaining at the bottom of the NL East Division standings. They are 10 games behind the Atlanta Braves and 13 games behind the Miami Marlins.

The Nationals will look to bounce back in Game 2 of their series against the White Sox. The contest will take place on Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET.