The Washington Nationals are heading into a new era in the 2026 season with a new manager in tow. After firing Dave Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo during the season, they have made an outside-the-box hire. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Nationals have hired Blake Butera, a 33-year-old with minor league managerial experience, as their next bench boss.

“BREAKING: The Washington Nationals are finalizing a deal to hire Blake Butera as manager, sources tell ESPN. Butera, 33, will be the youngest manager in MLB in more than 50 years. In four seasons as a minor league manager in the Rays organization, his teams had a 258-144 record,” Passan reported.

Since winning the 2019 World Series, the Nationals have not returned to the postseason. Their team is full of young, promising prospects who need to perform well for them to have success in the near future. Bringing in a former minor-league manager to develop those players shows their emphasis for the upcoming season.

The Nationals interviewed Craig Albernaz before he landed with the rival Baltimore Orioles earlier this week. They also interviewed Miguel Cairo, who was their interim manager after the Martinez firing. But new team president, Paul Tobino, landed on Butera to help develop the youngsters.

Butera was drafted by the Rays and spent two years in their minor league system as a player. Then, he grew as a coach with the Rays, including time as the Hudson Valley Renegades manager, a gig he landed at 25 years old.. His most recent position within the Rays system was as the Senior Director of Player Development.

The Nationals have some young players already making a name for themselves at the MLB level. James Wood, Mackenzie Gore, and CJ Abrams will be key to their success moving forward, something Butera is keenly aware of. Can he lead them to success soon?