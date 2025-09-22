Jacob Young had an incredible highlight in the Washington Nationals' 3-2 win over the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the game, the Nationals and Mets were even at one game apiece. New York took Game 1 with a solid 12-6 showing while Washington fired back with a 5-3 victory in Game 2. The winner of Game 3 would take the series.

Young would have his moment in the afternoon. The ball went his way as he tried to make the catch but was initially unsuccessful. However, the ball remained midair as the outfielder used his leg to kick the ball up and finally secure it with his glove.

Ever see an outfielder KICK IT TO HIMSELF FOR THE CATCH??? pic.twitter.com/jmlYIxefJl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Jacob Young, Nationals played against Mets

It was a great moment for Jacob Young to have for the Nationals, helping them get the series win over the Mets this weekend.

Washington scored all of its runs in the second inning. Jorge Alfaro opened the scoring with an RBI double to left field before Nasim Nunez blasted a two-run homer to left-center field to grow the lead to three. New York tried to fight back with two runs in the third and sixth frames, but it wasn't enough to take control of the game.

The Nationals' bullpen was decent at limiting the Mets' offensive chances throughout the day. They held New York to eight hits after 33 at-bats, including the homer in the sixth inning. Jake Irvin earned the win as he lasted 5.1 innings, striking out five batters while conceding six hits and two runs. Meanwhile, Mitchell Parker obtained the save for his first of the year.

Washington improved to a 64-92 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the NL East Division standings. They are nine games behind the Atlanta Braves and 12 games behind the Miami Marlins.

With six games remaining, the Nationals will prepare for their next series. They will be on the road, facing the Braves as Game 1 will take place on Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET.