As everyone watches the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, the Washington Nationals made headlines by hiring Blake Butera as their new manager. To date, this hiring is the youngest manager in over 50 years. MLB insider Jon Morosi reached out to Mike Piazza, who employed Butera as a bench coach in Italy, to discuss his remarks about the hiring.

“I think it's a great hire and I'm so happy for him,” Piazza said. “He is a very loyal, diligent, efficient, and dedicated baseball man. He commands respect with his knowledge and demeanor.”

The hiring comes in the aftermath of another bad season in D.C., which prompted the Nationals to make more changes to their front office. When the Nats finished 66-96, and last in the NL East, it signalled something had to change. The Nationals already fired Dave Martinez mid-season when the campaign was going awry.

With the hiring of Butera, the Nats have hired someone who could likely be younger than some of their current players. However, he has some experience managing, at least in the minor leagues. Butera had a 258-144 record in four seasons as a minor league manager throughout the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

In addition to his minor-league experience, Butera was the bench coach for Team Italy, under Piazza, during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. His experience in those two avenues have helped him achieve to the point where the Nats were prepared to hire them as their new manager. Piazza went on about his experience with Butera, and what he can bring to the team.

“He will always strive to put his players in a position to succeed. It was a pleasure to work with him,” Piazza added.

Butera will attempt to get the Nationals back on track after they have struggled to make the playoffs after winning the 2019 World Series. While the road might be tough in a division that also includes the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets, Butera will get the chance to get it done.