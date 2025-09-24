Currently slated for yet another last-place finish in the NL East, the Washington Nationals will look to end the season on a high note. On Tuesday night, the Nationals will look to end the Atlanta Braves' current nine-game winning streak. Ahead of the divisional tilt, Washington made a flurry of IL-related moves. Chief among those was the placement of ace MacKenzie Gore on the 15-Day IL with a right ankle impingement, according to the team's official communications page on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Nationals have made the following roster moves: – Placed RHP Mason Thompson on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to Sept. 20) with right biceps tendinitis,” posted the team's communications page. “- Placed LHP MacKenzie Gore on the 15-Day Injured List with a right ankle impingement – Recalled RHP Julian Fernandez and RHP Orlando Ribalta.”

At the moment, the Nationals are winning 1-0 over the Braves in the fifth inning. Washington starter Brad Lord and Atlanta rookie Hurston Waldrep are locked in a classic pitcher's duel. While losing Gore for the rest of the season stings, the young ace has done all he can this season. Thompson has been an on-and-off contributor to the bullpen, so he'll look to return in the spring and make an impact. As the 2025 season closes, can the Nats finish with a couple of series wins?

How do MacKenzie Gore, Mason Thompson fit into Nationals' 2026 plans?

Both Ribalta and Fernandez will join the Nats bullpen. Washington will likely promote Mitchell Parker back to the rotation, especially with only a few days left in the season. The Nationals are still in the middle of a rebuild. Yet, they'll need to find a permanent head of baseball operations, not to mention a new general manager and on-field manager. This winter should be one of considerable change.

Depending on who is hired to run the Nationals' baseball operations, the team could go down several paths with Gore. He'll be in his age-27 season in 2026, so the left-hander could continue to improve next year. However, he could also be traded for a boatload of other young players/prospects. Whatever happens this winter, this current Washington squad will look to complete the 2025 season with a flourish.