Not every player has a smooth path to the big leagues. You can put Washington Nationals reliever Brad Lord in that category.

Lord, a 2022 18th-round pick by the Nationals, officially made the ball club's Opening Day roster on Wednesday. The 25-year-old spent most of the winter working at Home Depot to make ends meet.

Via Jeff Passan:

“From Home Depot to home opener: Washington right-hander Brad Lord, who worked at the home-improvement store moving mulch and Christmas trees over the winter, has made the Nationals and will be in the bullpen for Opening Day on Thursday against Philadelphia.”

While Lord was still a member of the Nationals organization, he wanted to make extra money in the offseason, which resulted in him getting a job at the hardware store. He also worked at Publix the previous year.

Lord, who played his college ball at the University of South Florida, was dominant in the minor leagues in 2024. He compiled a 10-4 record and 2.43 ERA across three levels, finishing the year in Triple-A Rochester. Lord had a 3.93 ERA in 12 starts with the Red Wings.

While he did struggle in spring training with an ERA north of six, the Nationals clearly saw enough to put him on the Opening Day roster. After all, he did pitch well last season. Yes, he's been mostly a starter in his professional career, but for the time being, it appears he will be a reliever moving forward with Washington.

In 52 minor league appearances, Lord owns a 3.15 ERA. Considering how underpaid players are on their road to the show, it stands to reason why Lord wanted a side hustle. But, if he manages to stick in the Majors, the Florida native won't need to work a 9-5 in the offseason for Home Depot anymore. That's unless he just truly enjoys it.

Unlikely.