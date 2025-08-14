The Green Bay Packers suffered a tough 30-10 loss to the New York Jets in their 2025 preseason opener. While the overall team performance left much to be desired, preseason games are less about the scoreboard and more about prospects proving their worth. Despite the rough outing, several Packers roster hopefuls stood out, improving their chances of making the final roster with encouraging performances. Here are three players who notably improved their stock during the debut against the Jets.

Amar Johnson, Running Back

One of the biggest positives for the Packers came from undrafted running back Amar Johnson. In a game where the offense struggled to find rhythm, Johnson's play brought a spark. Head coach Matt LaFleur commended Johnson, noting that he “ran hard and obviously flashed some playmaking ability,” signaling more opportunities ahead for the rookie.

Amar Johnson appreciation post. Out of the few bright spots in last weekend’s game, this was definitely the best moment. Johnson, an UDFA who spent 4 seasons at South Dakota St., showed off his ability to break tackles on this 39-yard TD. #GoPackGo

pic.twitter.com/QJg6Bc0Ueg — SleeperPackers (@SleeperPackers) August 11, 2025

Johnson's speed was on full display, reminiscent of his blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process. He showcased a rare combination of vision, quickness, and the ability to bounce off tacklers, an encouraging sign for a guy fighting for a roster spot. With other backs like MarShawn Lloyd sidelined with injury, Johnson is in a prime position to carve out a role on the Green Bay backfield. His impressive showing was one of the few bright spots on offense and has firmly put him on the radar of coaches and fans alike as a potential diamond in the rough.

Nazir Stackhouse, Defensive Tackle

Defensively, the Packers were dominated for much of the game, but one player stood out in the trenches: defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse. Early in the game, Stackhouse made a critical play on a fourth-and-1, blowing up the Jets' attempt to keep a crucial drive alive. This disruptive moment not only helped the Packers regain possession but also showcased his ability to win one-on-one battles against NFL-caliber linemen.

Nazir Stackhouse continues to show you why he’s going to make this Packers roster.. 🧀 pic.twitter.com/AAeQf1NnnK — THE DRAFT JUNKIES (@nfldraftjunk) August 10, 2025

Stackhouse's strong presence and disruptive hustle sent a clear message to the coaching staff that he deserves serious consideration for the roster. In an otherwise underwhelming defensive performance, his effort was a reminder that the Packers have young talent worth developing on the defensive line. Combining this with good showings from other backups like Colby Wooden, Stackhouse could be a key figure in the defensive rotation as the Packers look to rebuild this unit.

Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver

Amid the offensive struggles, wide receiver Matthew Golden emerged as a standout. With injuries limiting Packers’ receiving options, Golden provided a glimpse of hope with his precise route running, reliable hands, and blazing speed. The Packers have seen multiple receivers struggle to catch the ball, combining to catch only 6 out of 15 passes for 45 yards. Yet Golden’s performance suggested he could be a reliable weapon moving forward.

Matthew Golden might already be one of the DIRTIEST route runners in the NFL. The Packers rookie WR has reportedly been “borderline impossible” for CB’s to cover throughout camp 👀 pic.twitter.com/CJnhQ0XZgT — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) August 5, 2025

His 4.29 speed in the 40-yard dash marks him as one of the fastest players on the roster, giving the Packers a potential deep threat or a dynamic slot receiver option. Beyond pure speed, Golden's ability to run crisp routes and secure the football gives him an edge over other young receivers competing for roster spots, particularly with injuries knocking out starters like Christian Watson. His performance in the preseason opener was perhaps the most consistent receiving effort, demonstrating he's a real contender to earn a place on the team this season.

Although the Packers' 30-10 loss to the Jets was a disappointing start to the preseason, the game offered valuable insights and optimism in the form of individual performances. Undrafted rookie Amar Johnson impressed with his hard running and playmaking, defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse showed disruptive potential in the trenches, and wide receiver Matthew Golden flashed speed and reliability in an otherwise shaky passing attack. These three players boosted their stock with strong showings and positioned themselves well for roster consideration as the Packers continue preseason preparations. While the team as a whole has work to do, the bright spots from these hopefuls are worth watching heading into the regular season.