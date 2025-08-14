The New England Patriots made a big move this offseason, signing receiver Stefon Diggs to a $69 million contract. Diggs projects to be the team's top receiver during the 2025 NFL season. But questions still remain about his Week 1 status after last year's season-ending knee injury.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini asked Diggs whether or not he would be ready for Week 1 during a recent interview.

“We'll see,” Diggs replied. “Everybody is excited man. I'm just, like, taking it day by day.”

Russini teased Diggs, saying that she'd heard he's more focused on performing than being smart with his rehab. Diggs agreed and then explained his perspective.

“I feel great. I mean, I'm pushing the needle always,” Diggs added. “I'm always on doing more than less. And you know we'll see about Week 1. I don't know how I feel about it. We'll see. Coaches aren't too excited about it. I'm not too excited, I'm just trying to take it day by day so we'll see.”

It is hard to tell whether Diggs' vague answer means he definitely won't suit up in Week 1. Or if the Patriots simply don't want to give any clues about his availability.

“It looks like we just don't know where it's going to go,” Diggs concluded. “We'll see what happens.”

Patriots fans should keep an eye on Diggs throughout the rest of the preseason for any clues.

Patriots rookie Kyle Williams shares motto he learned from Stefon Diggs

If Diggs is unable to play in Week 1, the Patriots still have plenty of receivers to choose from.

One of them is rookie Kyle Williams. The talented rookie explained one motto that Diggs shared with him after joining the Patriots.

“Don’t confuse the result with the process,” Williams said.

The message is clearly to continue putting in the work, even if it does not immediately translate to results on game day. This is solid advice for a rookie who is just learning the ropes of the NFL.

Williams is already showing his promise in the preseason.

“[Williams] was backside 1-on-1 with Gonzo. He made a big-time catch, strong hands. He’s coming along, he’s looking good,” Drake Maye said after one training camp practice in July. “I told Gonzo, I’m going to come at Gonzo. I’m not going to leave [Gonzalez] out here bored at practice, so good for a rookie to make a play like that. I think he’s going to get better and better.”

It will be exciting to see how these new-look Patriots perform during the 2025 NFL season.