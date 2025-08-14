Hampton University is the latest HBCU to add key Power Five games to its schedule, the first such games in its history. On Wednesday, the institution announced that they've scheduled games against Maryland, Georgia Tech, and Old Dominion. The institution announced the major game additions in a statement.

On September 5, 2026, Hampton will face Maryland from the Big Ten, with the game being held at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Additionally, Hampton will play Georgia Tech on October 9, 2027. This matchup will take place at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Grant Field in Atlanta.

Looking ahead to September 16, 2028, the Pirates will go up against Old Dominion from the Sun Belt Conference at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk. The two schools, located just 13.8 miles apart, have met six times between 2010 and 2021. Old Dominion transitioned from the FCS to the FBS in 2013.

Hampton joins Delaware State as the latest HBCU to add an FBS opponent to their future schedule. A recent contract copy obtained by FBSchedules.com reveals that the University of South Florida will host Delaware State on September 19, 2026. The contract stipulates that USF will pay Delaware State a guarantee of $450,000 for the game. The Bulls were previously scheduled to play Bethune-Cookman but the Wildcats were rolled off the schedule and replaced by DeSean Jackson's Hornets.

Hampton University finished the 2024 season with a 5-7 record but showed flashes of progress under new head coach Trent Boykin. They excelled in their HBCU slate, going 5-1 and netting a huge 59-17 victory over fellow CAA competitor North Carolina A&T during their homecoming. They also were competitive against the best FCS teams in the nation, losing to both #25 Rhode Island 46-44, #12 Villanova 20-14 and #7 Richmond 24-21.

The Pirates will start the 2025 season visiting the reigning Celebration Bowl champion Jackson State Tigers on August 30th at 3 PM EST. The game will be broadcast live on HBCU Go.