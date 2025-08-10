The FedEx Cup Playoffs kicked off this week at the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis. Tommy Fleetwood had a one-shot lead and the support of the fans as he sought his first PGA Tour win. But he made a mess of the 16th and 17th holes, paving the way for a Justin Rose vs JJ Spaun playoff. Fleetwood thanked the fans after another brutal loss in Memphis.

“We’re kind of on this journey together here.” All class, all the time. Despite another close call, @TommyFleetwood1 shows appreciation for fans who stuck by his side today @FedExChamp. pic.twitter.com/ArFqF71oU5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 10, 2025

“As long as they stay with me and stay on my side, then we can all look for the positives,” Fleetwood said. “Yeah, I'm lucky with the support that I get. I have enjoyed getting the crowd on my side, and I love their support. I'm so appreciative of it, and we're kinda on this journey together. It was a great week. I did a ton of good stuff. And as disappointed as I am, I have to find the strength to make it all a positive experience and hopefully next time, put myself in that position again, and go again.”

Fleetwood made birdies on 12, 13, and 15 to open up a one-shot lead over Spaun and Rose. Moments later, Spaun birdied 17 and Fleetwood made a messy par on the par-five 16th. Rose poured a birdie in on 16 and 17 to tie the lead. Fleetwood made a bogey on 17 and hit his drive into the bunker on 18, ending his chance.

The FedEx St Jude Championship went to Justin Rose in a three-hole playoff over Spaun. But it will be remembered for another Fleetwood collapse. He nearly had his first PGA Tour win at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut in June, but three-putted the final hole to lose to Keegan Bradley. Another close call keeps a fantastic season without a win.

Fleetwood will tee it up on Thursday at the BMW Championship to continue the FedEx Cup Playoffs.