‘My goal is to be pain-free’: Canadiens’ Carey Price opens up amid retirement rumors

Montreal Canadiens veteran goaltender Carey Price has been the subject of retirement rumors for quite some time now. The 35-year-old has battled injuries for much of the past few seasons, leading to much speculation over his future in the sport. On Monday, Price addressed those rumors. Via Eric Engels, Price revealed that he’s focusing on getting back to full strength and to a point where he’s pain-free on a daily basis.

Engels reports that Price said he has no plans of retiring, despite the speculation that his career could be reaching its end amid the onslaught of injuries he’s faced.

“Right now, my goal is to be pain-free day to day,” Price told reporters Monday.

Last season, Price played just five games for the Canadiens before being ruled out with a season-ending knee injury. It’s been a recurring issue for Price, and he aggravated the injury in a November appearance against the Rangers. It’s expected that he’ll miss the entire 2022-23 season, too, meaning he’ll have played in just five games over the two-season span.

He played just 25 games the season prior, though that was the COVID-shortened campaign. Still, out of a possible 220 games, Price will have been on the ice for just 30 over the course of the last three years.

What’s worse is the money he’s collecting while on the sideline. The Canadiens are attempting to rebuild, but it’s made vastly more difficult considering the bonkers contract the goaltender is signed to. Back in 2017, Price signed an eight-year, $84 million deal with the team. He collects $10.5 million annually, and will do so through the 2025-26 season, barring a buyout or his retirement.

While some fans in Montreal were hopeful that a resolution would be on the horizon, it seems that Carey Price is content with sitting out and letting the paychecks keep coming in while he attempts to get back to full strength. The 35-year-old has spent his entire 15-year career with the Habs, featuring in a total of 712 games.