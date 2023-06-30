Napoli star Victor Osimhen has set his sights on a move to either Manchester United or Real Madrid, ruling out a transfer to Chelsea and Liverpool, reported by goal.com. Former Italy and Napoli midfielder Salvatore Bagni revealed that Osimhen has no interest in returning to France or Germany and is not considering clubs without Champions League football.

Speaking to Tutto Napoli, Bagni stated, “Victor Osimhen won't return to France because he already played there. He doesn't go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they do not play in the Champions League. Of all the teams associated with him, for me, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He's not interested in the other teams.”

Osimhen's impressive goal-scoring record and successful season with Napoli have caught the attention of several top European clubs. While Manchester United and Chelsea are in search of a top-class striker, Osimhen is prioritizing a move to a club that competes in the prestigious Champions League, narrowing down his options to Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Napoli, on the other hand, is keen to keep Osimhen and has initiated discussions to extend his contract. The Italian club recognizes his value and contribution to their success. Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has also highlighted the need for a new striker at his former club and mentioned Osimhen as a potential target.

As the transfer window progresses, Victor Osimhen's future remains uncertain. It will be intriguing to see if either Manchester United or Real Madrid makes a move for the Nigerian forward, or if Napoli can convince him to stay and continue his impressive form in Italy. Football fans around the world eagerly await the final decision of one of the hottest prospects in European football.