Unfortunately, while there was a lot to celebrate at the 2026 Daytona 500 for Michael Jordan, the NBA legend went viral for a celebration video with the son of this year's winner, Tyler Reddick.

A video has surfaced of Jordan with Reddick's son, Beau, during the Daytona 500 celebration. He repeatedly pinches the lower back of Beau and brushes his leg.

It's unclear what exactly was going on. Fans in the comments section of Say Cheese TV's post on Instagram were confused, with one asking, “Why would he even need to do that to begin with?”

Granted, this isn't the first time Jordan has celebrated with Beau. There is an old video of Jordan holding Reddick's son after a race.

Reddick has previously won various championships in his career. He is a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, and he joined 23XI in 2022, making his debut during the 2023 season.

What was Michael Jordan doing at the Daytona 500?

Jordan was at the Daytona 500 to support 23XI and Reddick, who won the “Great American Race” on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. This means that Jordan has won yet another ring after winning six NBA Finals.

He is a co-owner of 23XI Racing alongside Denny Hamlin and Curtis Polk. Jordan joined the team in 2020, and the team consists of Bubba Wallace, Riley Herbst, Corey Heim, and Reddick.

The 2026 Daytona 500 was held on Feb. 15 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. It served as the first race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Of course, Jordan is not new to winning championships. During his playing career, Jordan won six NBA Finals with the Chicago Bulls. He was named Finals MVP in all six series. Additionally, he was a five-time NBA MVP and 14-time NBA All-Star.

Currently, Jordan is a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan played college basketball at North Carolina, so the connection is there.