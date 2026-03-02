Tyler Reddick became the first driver in Cup Series history to win the season’s first three races, accomplishing the feat Sunday at Circuit of the Americas in the DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix, a streak unseen since NASCAR began the series in 1949. Driving the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, Reddick followed victories at the Daytona 500 and Autotrader 400 with an emphatic road-course win.

Starting from pole, Reddick led 58 of 95 laps on the 2.4-mile, 20-turn layout and finished 3.944 seconds ahead of Shane van Gisbergen. The race featured 14 lead changes among nine drivers. After a Lap 79 restart triggered when Ross Chastain lost a wheel, van Gisbergen moved up to second and pressured Reddick for eight laps in the final 16-lap green-flag run. However, Reddick's Toyota pulled clear over the closing six laps, halting van Gisbergen's bid for a sixth consecutive road-course victory, a feat that would have tied Jeff Gordon's record.

With his 11th career Cup win and second COTA victory after 2023, the 30-year-old became the first driver to claim multiple wins at the circuit since its debut in 2021. In six COTA starts, he has only one finish outside the top five (ninth in the inaugural event). Over the last two races alone, he has led 111 of 366 laps. At Daytona, Reddick led only the final lap in a race where 37 of 41 cars were involved in incidents. At Atlanta, he recovered from losing his right-front fender and claimed the lead with two laps remaining before a green-white-checkered finish.

Reddick now holds a 70-point championship advantage over teammate Bubba Wallace, with Chase Elliott third, 72 points back. His streak comes after a winless 2025 season despite ranking among the best drivers in average finish and laps completed.

The Cup Series heads next to Phoenix Raceway on March 8, where Reddick will attempt to continue a run unmatched in modern NASCAR's spec-car era.