On Thursday, the NASCAR world endured a heartbreaking tragedy involving one of its own. It was confirmed that former driver Greg Biffle and his family all perished in a tragic plane crash in Statesville, North Carolina, per ESPN.

In addition to Biffle, his wife, Christina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder died. Also, Craig Wadsworth, as well as Dennis and Jack Dutton, died in the crash.

Altogether, Biffle was one of the most accomplished drivers in the sport. In 2000, he was the champion of the NASCAR Truck Series, and in 2002, the champion of the Xfinity Series. Eventually, Biffle would rack up 19 NASCAR Cup Series wins driving for Roush Racing.

Also, he would become one of NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers.

“This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words,” a joint statement released on behalf of the families read. “Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg's daughter Emma. Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious, and infinitely joyful child.”

“Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives,” the statement read.

“I have lost a dear friend and partner in our NASCAR program,” Jack Roush, co-owner of the team that is now RFK Racing, said on social media. “His contributions to our race team over the years are immeasurable.”

Greg Biffle left his mark as a humanitarian, too

In 2024, Biffle was on the ground helping out those impacted by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. Essentially, he chartered a helicopter to rescue and provided supplies to those impacted.

As a result, he earned praise from North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, who celebrated Biffle for his “courage and compassion.” Plus, NASCAR celebrated his humanitarian efforts.

“Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many,” the series said. “Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community. Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved lives.”

In a sport that has endured its fair share of tragedies, this hits close to home. Biffle was 55 years old.