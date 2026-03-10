With the 2026 NFL Draft set to take place from April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the league announced a total of 33 compensatory selections, with a total of 15 teams receiving additional picks that will extend the draft board to 257 total selections. These compensatory picks will be distributed from the end of the third round through the seventh round during the three-day draft.

Designed to balance roster losses during free agency and reward clubs that develop coaching and executive talent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles emerged as the biggest beneficiaries for the upcoming draft, per NFL.com

All three teams received four picks each, with the San Francisco 49ers receiving three selections. The likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets each received two picks.

Article Continues Below

The compensatory system is tied primarily to a formula that measures a team’s net loss of qualifying free agents during the previous offseason. When a franchise loses more compensatory free agents than it signs, it becomes eligible for additional draft selections the following year.

The league’s formula factors in several performance indicators tied to the departing player’s new contract, including adjusted average annual salary, snap counts and playing time, and postseason honors. Only free agents who rank within the top tier of salary and performance metrics are counted toward the formula, meaning higher-profile departures generally produce higher compensatory selections.

The highest compensatory selections for 2026 fall at the end of the third round, with picks awarded to the Minnesota Vikings (No. 97), Philadelphia Eagles (No. 98), Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 99), and the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 100 after acquiring Detroit’s special compensatory pick via trade. Third-round compensatory selections are particularly valuable because they often fall within the range where teams can still find impact starters at lower salaries.