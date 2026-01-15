Authorities are investigating a home burglary of the late NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, following the deaths of he and his family in a plane crash last month.

Three weeks after Biffle, his wife, Christina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder died in a plane crash in North Carolina at Statesville Regional Airport on Dec. 18, thieves reportedly took a backpack and $30K from their home in Iredell County, according to authorities, per NBC. Additionally, “firearms and memorabilia were also reported stolen during the burglary,” sheriff's spokesperson Dara St. John said.

The burglary reportedly occurred last week shortly after 6 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The fatal plane crash also took the lives of Craig Wadsworth, as well as Dennis and Jack Dutton. The plane crashed about 10 minutes after takeoff while it was trying to land on the runway. The Cessna C550 was registered to and owned by the NASCAR driver.

“This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words,” a joint statement released on behalf of the families read. “Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg's daughter Emma. Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious, and infinitely joyful child.”

“Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives,” the statement continued.

Biffle was a two-time national series champion, named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers and was a nominee for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2024.