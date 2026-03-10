The Dallas Cowboys are retooling the defense with a new coordinator and Jalen Thompson incoming. But the safety wasn't the only pivotal NFL Free Agency move on Monday for Dallas. Jerry Jones and company handed a $3 million contract to keep Sam Williams.

Dallas made sure to lure back the veteran defender, with the NFL Network's Jane Slater and Mike Garafolo confirming the move.

The #Cowboys are bringing back DE Sam Williams on a one-year, $3 million deal, per me and @SlaterNFL. He returns to Dallas on a deal negotiated by his agent @AndreOdom. pic.twitter.com/wb9hhtnPPK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2026

Williams has collected 9.5 sacks in his Dallas career, including hitting four or more the first two seasons. He missed the 2024 season with a torn ACL and MCL ailment.

He managed to return to 2025 Cowboys training camp, though. Williams needed to step up amid the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade to the Green Bay Packers. Dallas will need big things out of the now fifth-year defender.

Cowboys, Sam Williams running new defense

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer delivered one trend-breaking move this offseason.

Dallas hired Christian Parker on Jan. 22 away from the rival Philadelphia Eagles. But by landing the former passing game defensive coordinator, Schottenheimer broke out of this streak: Dallas hiring a previous DC to run the defense.

Matt Eberflus guided the defense last season. Mike Zimmer coordinated the unit in the 2024 campaign. Before both there was a cycle featuring Dan Quinn, Mike Nolan, Rod Marinelli and Monte Kiffin.

Not since Brian Stewart in 2007 have the Cowboys tabbed someone with no previous full DC experience to run the defense. But the Super Bowl winning assistant Parker now get this unit to himself.

He'll need to rely on the newcomer Thompson and returnee Williams to make this scheme click. Parker is bringing a multiple hybrid scheme featuring some 4-2-5 looks mixed with 3-4.