More than any of his physical attributes, Tom Brady's composure and leadership have been the driving factors of his career. Those traits will be tested on Sunday afternoon when he rides with NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson at the 2025 Indianapolis 500.

Brady is the honorary guest who will ride in the “fastest seat in sports” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With their big moment on the horizon, Johnson shared photos with Brady and the race track on Instagram.

“Just a couple ‘retired guys' out for a drive,” Johnson captioned the post.

The “fastest seat in sports” is the first Indy Car to hit the track during the Indianapolis 500. The customary vehicle takes a couple of laps before the race officially begins. Johnson, who will drive the car, joked that his goal is to make Brady “soil his suit.”

Fans who were already in anticipation of the event loved the pre-race hype post from Johnson. More than anything, many loved the collaboration between the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“Just a couple 7-times hanging out,” one fan commented.

“You're in for a ride there, Thomas,” another fan wrote.

“The best to ever do it from both sports!” an excited supporter commented.

The 200-lap race will be broadcast on FOX, the network Brady currently works for as an NFL analyst. The green flag is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET, with engines starting roughly 10 minutes before.

Tom Brady, Jimmie Johnson join celebrities at Indianapolis 500

Johnson and Brady were two of the three celebrities hitting the track, joined by football star turned media host Michael Strahan. While Johnson is scheduled to drive Brady in the “fastest seat in sports,” Strahan will ride in the pace car.

Johnson, Brady and Strahan were far from the only celebrities at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Brady's former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, made the trip to Indiana for the race and appeared on stage at the Snake Pit. Keanu Reeves, Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and many others also made the trip. As one of the biggest sporting events of the year, the Indianapolis 500 routinely draws a big crowd, striking again in 2025.