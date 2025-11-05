After attending a recent NASCAR event where she met Sydney Sweeney, 2025 Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has thoughts on the drivers in the sport.

During the Nov. 4 edition of her Show Me Something podcast, Cunningham was asked by Wes Wilson if she thought any drivers were “hot.” “Wes, they all come up to my belly button,” she replied.

She then called them “really small” guys. While they're “bigger than jockeys,” they are not nearly as tall as the 6′ 1″ WNBA star. For reference, Kyle Larson, who won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, is 5′ 6″, and the winner of the race, Ryan Blaney, is 5′ 9″.

Even if there weren't any “hot” drivers that caught her attention, Cunningham seemed to have a good time. As noted, she got to meet the acclaimed actress Sweeney.

Fever star Sophie Cunningham was having fun at the NASCAR event

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship was the latest stop in Cunningham's busy offseason. This is the first offseason where she is an unrestricted free agent.

Cunningham spent the first six years of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury. She was then moved as part of a four-team trade that sent her to the Fever.

Now, she is a free agent and able to choose her next destination. While she has expressed interest in returning to the Fever, she is also open to fielding all offers. So, there is no guarantee that she returns to the Fever.

She was drafted in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri. While in college, Cunningham was named First-team Al-SEC three times from 2017 to 2019.

In 2025, Cunningham had to step up as some of the Fever's stars, such as Caitlin Clark, who were injured throughout the season. She was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game before her season ended with an injury.

Her injury occurred during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. She went down and grabbed her leg. It was later revealed to be a torn MCL. Luckily, she was able to get surgery soon after to repair it, and she is currently rehabbing the injury.