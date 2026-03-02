On Sunday, Tyler Reddick made NASCAR history by becoming the first driver since 1949 to win the first three races of the season. It came at Circuit of the Americas in the DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix. Right there beside him was his car owner, Michael Jordan.

Jordan certainly knows a thing or two about three-peats.

After the victory, Reddick decided to honor his car owner by recreating the iconic three-peat image of Jordan.

The original image was taken after Game 6 of the 1993 NBA Finals. The Chicago Bulls had defeated the Phoenix Suns in a tough six-game series for their first three-peat. At the time, the Bulls were the first team in NBA history, since the Celtics' 1960s dynasty, to win three straight championships.

One year later, Jordan had a bat and glove in his hand while playing for the Birmingham Barons in minor league baseball. In 1995, he came back, and by the next season, the Bulls were back on top. From 1996 to 1998, Jordan and company achieved their second three-peat.

Jordan is the co-owner of 23XI Racing with NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin. In addition to Reddick, Bubba Wallace drives the No.45 Toyota Camry. Riley Herbst drives the No. 35 Toyota, and Corey Heim is a development driver.

Reddick is coming off winning the Daytona 500 and the next weekend winning the Autotrader 400.

Jordan has been involved in 23XI Racing since 2020. Altogether, they have won 12 races. Recently, Jordan was heavily involved in an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR regarding their charter system. Ultimately, a settlement was reached, giving team owners permanent charters.